The College Republicans United group at Arizona State University is raising money for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17 year-old accused of killing two protesters and injuring another at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week, Associated Press reports.

College Republicans United of ASU announced this week that half of any funds they raise during the semester will go toward paying for the legal defense of Kyle Rittenhouse.

“He does not deserve to have his entire life destroyed because of the actions of violent anarchists during a lawless riot,” the group said in a tweet.

The group was denounced by another Republican group, the ASU Republicans United as a “radical, far-right extremist group,” and urged the university to investigate.

The college said they were aware of the fundraiser, saying while it doesn’t support the fundraiser, there is no policy is in place to prohibit such an effort.

The group is not the only one raising money for Rittenhouse. A self-described Christian fundraising site, GiveSendGo, says it has raised more than $100,000 for his defense.

