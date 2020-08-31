https://noqreport.com/2020/08/31/as-the-left-turns-on-antifa-theyre-covering-up-for-black-lives-matter/

There’s a double entendre in the trending hashtag “100% Antifa.” The obvious one is that Michael Reinoehl, the radical progressive accused of killing Trump-supporter Jay Bishop in Portland over the weekend, once labeled himself 100% Antifa. But the other part of the narrative that is coming out is that Democrats and mainstream media are taking one of two stances on the domestic terrorism taking place across the nation. Either they’re not mentioning anyone involved by name or they’re pinning it on Antifa alone, never mentioning the involvement of Black Lives Matter in spreading anarcho-communism in cities like Seattle, Minneapolis, and Kenosha.

Whether they’re saying it’s Antifa or pretending likes it’s generic domestic terrorists, the left is unified in one element of the narrative. They want Americans to believe this is President Trump’s fault. People like Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and everyone at CNN is pointing the finger at President Trump after finally acknowledging after several months that the violence even exists, that these aren’t “mostly peaceful protesters” burning down cities, tearing down statues, and shooting Trump supporters.

The difference between Black Lives Matter and Antifa is that Black Lives Matter is funneling both money and support towards Democrats. The movement and the politicians have tied their legs together so they walk in lockstep from an election perspective. As Black Lives Matter goes, so to do Democrats. Antifa is now in the process of being separated from both groups, particularly Black Lives Matter, so they get the blame from both the right and some on the left. In other words, Antifa is the scapegoat.

In the latest episode of Rucker Report, JD breaks down why this narrative must be fought wholeheartedly. They are trying to give Black Lives Matter a pass so their supposed fights against systemic racism and police brutality do not get tarnished by the violence with which they’re directly involved.

Michael Reinoehl may be 100% Antifa, but the fact that the left is either still pretending Antifa isn’t violent or that they’re acting alone are both narratives to give cover to the Neo-Marxist branch of Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Party.

