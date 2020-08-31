http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YVbThASd9Js/

Actress and former Disney TV star Bella Thorne — who recently made $2 million on OnlyFans, a subscription-only social media platform best known for its X-rated content — is now apologizing after being blamed for the site’s new payment restrictions after posting racy photos of herself.

“I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas,” wrote Thorne. “And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew… behind anything sex related.”

“I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex,” she added.

Thorne recently created an OnlyFans account. It didn’t take long before she broke the site’s record by earning $1 million during her first 24 hours on the platform.

Then, after being on OnlyFans for nearly a week, the actress made roughly $2 million from her page, which offers her fans exclusive content for a subscription of $20 per month. Now, Thorne is apologizing after being blamed for new transaction limits that have been implemented on the platform.

“…I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself,” she said. “Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.”

Throne went on to say that she will be meeting with the company to find out why these new restrictions have been established. The actress also asked her fans to “comment” below her tweet with any “ideas or concerns” they’d want her to pass along to the company.

“Ps. I’m meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!!” said Thorne. “This is fucked up and I’m sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys.”

Last year, Thorne boasted about yelling at pro-life activists, proclaiming, “fuck these guys.”

“Just yelled at these abortion protesters, fucking fuck, fuck these guys,” she said.

Last July, Thorne announced that she directed an X-rated film for Pornhub.

Breitbart News contacted OnlyFans for comment regarding the site’s decision process behind implementing its new transaction limits, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

