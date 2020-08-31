https://www.foxnews.com/media/ben-shapiro-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-protests

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s attempt to blame President Trump for the violent confrontation that led to the killing of a Patriot Prayer supporter in the Oregon city over the weekend represents “epic levels of gaslighting,” Ben Shapiro said Monday.

Wheeler, “the worst mayor in America” by Shapiro, blamed Trump in a fiery press conference Sunday for creating “the hate” in his city and again rejected the president’s offer to send in federal law enforcement, telling him to “stay the hell out of the way.”

“He says Trump has to stay the hell out of the way,” the “Ben Shapiro Show” host told listeners. “Weird, because Trump has mainly stayed the hell out of the way and your city’s been on fire for the past three months, you stupid jackass.”

Wheeler’s comments come after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden suggested that rioting and violence in cities across America is a hallmark of “Donald Trump’s America,” a sentiment Shapiro called “bullcrap.”

“Notice among the list of problems they face in Portland, not the burning of the center of the city, or the complete takeover of thoroughfares by Antifa, or the ongoing violence each and every night … the only problem here is Trump,” he asserted, “and the media buy this bullcrap hook, line and sinker.”

Shapiro further criticized Wheeler’s inability to control the downtown protests that have continued for more than 90 days and rejected the false assertion that “all evil starts and ends with Trump.”

“If you believe that riots in America’s major cities led by outside Antifa agitators and yes, Black Live Matter rioters and looters, that that violence is a product of President Trump’s cruelty and malice and malicious evil, you’re a rube,” Shapiro said, “and they’re treating you as a sucker.”

