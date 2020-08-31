https://bongino.com/biden-attempts-to-speak-complete-sentences-with-mixed-results/

Joe Biden finally emerged from his basement once again today, to, among other things, blame President Donald Trump for the riots occurring across the country. How President Trump is responsible for riots being carried out by people who hate him remains a mystery, but it appears that Democrats realized that these riots were damaging them in the polls so they finally began pretending to care about the destruction.

It wouldn’t have been a Biden event without a notable and quotable gaffe, and he provided one for us.

Attempting to slam President Trump’s coronavirus response, Biden said “Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 years, look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, when you think about it. More lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years.”

Shakespeare couldn’t have worded it better.

Watch below:

Now I can’t imagine why so many on the left don’t want Biden to debate…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

