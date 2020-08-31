https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-blames-trump-left-wing-riots-speaks-gibberish-covid-pittsburgh-speech-leaves-without-answering-questions-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden left his basement on Monday and traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a campaign speech.

A few dozen people showed up outside of his ‘big speech’ on Monday.

Biden blamed President Trump for the left-wing violence and rioting happening in Democrat-run states and cities.

WATCH:

At one point Biden began to speech gibberish about Covid: “Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year, look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, when you think about it.”

What the hell did he say?

WATCH:

As usual, Biden took zero questions from reporters after his speech.

Earlier Monday Biden brushed off reporters after he deplaned in Pittsburgh and told them he would ‘talk to them later.’

So why isn’t he answering any questions?

