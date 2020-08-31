https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-blames-trump-left-wing-riots-speaks-gibberish-covid-pittsburgh-speech-leaves-without-answering-questions-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden left his basement on Monday and traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a campaign speech.

A few dozen people showed up outside of his ‘big speech’ on Monday.

Biden blamed President Trump for the left-wing violence and rioting happening in Democrat-run states and cities.

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “Trump and Pence are running on this, and I find it fascinating: ‘You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.’ And what’s their proof? The violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America.” pic.twitter.com/vgGmFZaFLQ — The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2020

At one point Biden began to speech gibberish about Covid: “Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year, look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, when you think about it.”

What the hell did he say?

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year, look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, when you think about it.” pic.twitter.com/D3dDY6njfD — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 31, 2020

As usual, Biden took zero questions from reporters after his speech.

Biden doesn’t answer questions after his Pittsburgh remarks — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) August 31, 2020

Earlier Monday Biden brushed off reporters after he deplaned in Pittsburgh and told them he would ‘talk to them later.’

So why isn’t he answering any questions?

