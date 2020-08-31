https://davidharrisjr.com/eric/come-on-man-joe-is-0-1-brain-freeze-on-first-speech-says-trump-is-stroking-violence-in-u-s-cities/

Biden Brain Freeze On First Speech, Says Trump Is ‘Stroking Violence’

Finally, Joe Biden, the Democratic Presidential nominee came out of his basement.

Off to Pennsylvania to meet a raucous crowd, right?

Nope, only a few dozen people showed up.

How could this happen you ask?

Those attending knew Joe Biden is physically and mentally unfit for the Presidency, the odds were really high Joe would not take questions and that he would make a gaff or two during his short speech.

Well the 24 or so people, got exactly what they were not looking for.

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden suffered yet another brain freeze Monday afternoon, accusing President Donald Trump of “stroking” violence in cities across the United States.

“In the recent days, we’ve had a lot of talk of who is going where, and how I’ve decided to come to Pittsburgh to talk a little bit about what’s going right now,” Biden began in his remarks at a Carnegie Mellon University facility outside of Pittsburgh.

“In the early days of World War II, Franklin Roosevelt, and I quote, ‘the news is going to get worse and worse before it gets better and better, and the American people deserve to have it straight from the shoulder.’”

“The incumbent president is incapable of telling the truth, incapable of telling the facts, and incapable of healing,” the former vice president continued.

“He doesn’t want to shed light, he wants to generate heat, and he’s stroking violence in our cities,” he added, flubbing the common expression “stoking violence.”

Joe Biden slams President Trump: “He’s stroking violence in our cities.” pic.twitter.com/HNuXSoqpdH — The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2020

You can expect to see this added to Joe’s blooper reel.

How in the world will Joe be able to do the 3 debates with President Trump?

I have no idea and not convinced he will actually show up when the bell is rung, each time.

If not, it will compound the shame for anyone who votes for him anyway.

