Joe Biden was heckled during a rare public appearance on Monday as he delivered pizzas to Pittsburgh firefighters.

Biden was being heckled by a Trump supporter as he arrived to deliver pizzas. The man was waving a Trump flag as he stood on top of a truck. Biden’s response to him: “Don’t jump.” pic.twitter.com/yWIOIJ6IPB — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) August 31, 2020

“Hey Joe, you finally got out of the basement!” the man yelled, who was described as waving a Trump flag from the top of a truck.

As the man continued to badger Biden, the candidate turned around and sarcastically said, “Don’t jump. Don’t jump.”

He pulled down his mask to heckle the man back.

“You’re for fracking now? You were against fracking!” the man continued as Biden walked away.

The protester was referring to a statement Biden made earlier in the day when he denied he wants to ban fracking, an important energy and job provider in Pennsylvania.

Another video showed Biden engaging in small talk with the local firefighters:

Joe Biden delivering pizzas to firefighters in Pittsburgh, PA pic.twitter.com/SDLipueeAn — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) August 31, 2020

