Former Vice President Joe Biden said he does not plan on banning fracking if he is elected president, Fox Business reports.

During a Monday speech at Carnegie Mellon University, the Democratic presidential nominee made his position on fracking clear.

“I am not banning fracking,” Biden said during the speech. “Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.”

President Trump has alleged Biden will ban fracking, which is a controversial method of extracting natural gas from the ground using a horizontal drilling process that pumps water, sand and chemicals into the ground, fracturing rocks and releasing natural gas.

Trump has claimed Biden’s plan to ban fracking would destroy Pennsylvania’s fracking and fossil fuel industries.

During a primary debate held in March, Biden said he agreed with Sen. Bernie Sanders’, I-Vt., plan to eliminate fracking entirely.

“So am I. No more – no new – fracking,” Biden replied during the debate.

But Biden’s campaign said he misspoke during the debate. Biden’s position is he supports banning new oil gas and permits, including fracking, on federal land, not an entire ban on the practice.

Biden has put forward a $2 trillion plan that has a goal of stopping all carbon emissions from power plants by 2035. His goal is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

A total ban on fracking on state-regulated private land likely would not be up to the president. Fox Business reports would likely take an act of Congress. Biden has noted it is unlikely lawmakers would support a fracking ban.

His running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has made her position on fracking clear. She wants to ban it completely.

States with the most fracking, like Pennsylvania and Ohio, are considered battleground states in the upcoming election.

