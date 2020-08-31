https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-says-today-look-like-radical-socialist-soft-spot-rioters-vp-pick-kamala-harris-helped-bail-rioters-jail-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden left his basement on Monday and traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a campaign speech.

After remaining silent for months, Biden came out on Monday and blamed Trump for the left-wing violence happening in Democrat-run states and cities.

Biden laughably tried to look like a tough ‘law and order’ candidate.

“Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?” Biden said. “I want a safe America…”

WATCH:

Joe Biden gives a speech on law and order from Pittsburgh: “Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America … safe from four more years of Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/XG3qgjfqEz — Axios (@axios) August 31, 2020

Perhaps a reporter should ask Biden about his own VP pick Kamala Harris helping bail rioters out of jail.

In June, Kamala Harris tweeted out a link to a nonprofit to help bail rioters out of jail.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Biden’s campaign staffers donated to a non-profit that helped bail violent criminals out of jail.

A Minnesota non-profit dubbed “Minnesota Freedom Fund” received $35 million in donations during the George Floyd riots and Biden’s campaign staffers were among the people who made substantial donations.

Here is just a few of the violent criminals Biden’s team (including Kamala Harris) helped bail out of jail:

Darnika Floyd is an accused murderer who was in jail for stabbing a man to death.

Jaleel Stallings is an attempted cop killer who was in jail for firing at police during the George Floyd riots.

Donovan Boone is a violent fugitive who was in jail for breaking and entering and attempting to strangle his ex-girlfriend.

Christopher Boswell is a serial rapist who was in jail on sexual assault and kidnapping charges.

