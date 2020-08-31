https://www.newsmax.com/politics/biden-trump-campaign-twitter/2020/08/31/id/984762/

The Trump campaign had a tweet of a clip of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden flagged on Monday after Twitter considered it “manipulated media.”

The three-second snippet showed Biden, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” In the original clip, Biden has said the quote came from a message delivered by the Trump campaign.

“Since they can’t run on the simple proposition of sending our children safely back to school. And since they have no agenda or vision for a second term, Trump and Pence are running on this: ‘You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,’” Biden said during a speech in Pittsburgh.

After receiving some online backlash for the video, the Trump campaign followed up with a message dismissing the tweet as a “joke.”

“To all the triggered journalists who can’t take a joke about their candidate, it’s not our fault Joe Biden was dumb enough to say this on camera,” the Trump campaign tweeted.

Biden attacked the Trump campaign for linking pictures of violence in cities around the country would look like it Biden became president.

“And what’s their proof?” Biden said, referring to Trump’s warnings. “The violence you’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America.”

“These are not images from some imagined ‘Joe Biden’s America’ in the future. These are images from Donald Trump’s America today,” Biden continued. “He keeps telling you if only he was president it wouldn’t happen. He keeps telling us if he was president you would feel safe. Well – he is president. And it is happening. And you don’t.”

