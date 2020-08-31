https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/black-lives-matter-got-training-muslim-terrorists/

Upon the NBA’s return this weekend every player knelt during the national anthem while wearing a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt. What is not clear is whether they intended to show their support for the idea that “black lives matter” (relatively uncontroversial) or the organization “Black Lives Matter” (very controversial). These athletes, as well as the leagues and corporations jumping on the “Black Lives Matter” bandwagon, should be asked to clarify which it is they are supporting in light of what we are learning about the organization.

Among the more disturbing things to come to light is BLM’s connection to Muslim extremists. Few know the Muslim extremist movement better than Robert Spencer, a prolific author on the subject and the director of Jihad Watch. In an exclusive interview promoting his new book, “Rating America’s Presidents,” on my “Hidden Truth Show” podcast, Spencer revealed shocking details about how the two groups share ideology, strategy and objectives, and actively work together.

“There is an alliance there and it is very real,” Spencer said. “A few years back during the Obama administration, Black Lives Matter operatives went to Gaza and got training from Palestinian terrorists as to how to carry out the kind of violence we have been seeing in America the last few months,” he asserted. “Black Lives Matter is a Marxist movement that wants to destroy the U.S. as a free republic and establish an authoritarian state,” he said. “That coincides 100% with the desire to destroy the United States and establish the caliphate, because they are both authoritarian states and Islam … lends itself to authoritarian rule.”

He notes that the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is closely linked with the Muslim Brotherhood and has expressed solidarity with BLM and encouraged Muslims to join in the demonstrations. The Muslim Brotherhood’s own documents, Spencer reported, state it is dedicated in the U.S. to “eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within and sabotaging its miserable house so that it falls.” “Now that,” Spencer says, “is an imperative that you could just as easily put in the mouths of the Marxists, Antifa and Black Lives Matter folks.”

Spencer asserts that BLM is using racism in much the same way as have Muslim extremists and prior communist movement to discredit the U.S. “In the 1940s, Marxism was presented as the only answer to systemic racism in America,” he said. “[BLM] wants to exploit and worsen racial divisions and fan the flames of racial resentment to corrode the current societal and governmental arrangement so it will fall and they can replace it with their own. It is exactly the same strategy as that of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

He also asserts that BLM is most certainly international. “Marxism is by its nature internationalist, so I am sure they are tied to groups outside the U.S. who wish the country ill.”

Spencer charges that corporations and sports leagues are supporting BLM’s ideology, which “would destroy the U.S. if it were heeded and implemented,” solely to protect short term profits. The league owners are of course not Marxists, “they just want to play and make a lot of money. But they know they cannot do that in America today unless they show support for these groups; otherwise their stadiums will be put on fire, they will be called racists and will be boycotted.”

It is simple appeasement, according to Spencer: “It was Churchill who said the appeaser will feed the crocodile hoping it will eat him last. And that is what we are seeing with these mega-corporations and sports leagues supporting Antifa and Black Lives Matter.”

You can watch a clip of the interview with Spencer here.

