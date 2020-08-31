https://www.theblaze.com/news/bombshell-documentary-biden-chinese-secrets

A new documentary promises to shine a light on Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s politically-wrought business dealings in China that for years have been largely hidden from the public eye — and have even benefitted the Chinese military.

The documentary, called “Riding the Dragon: Uncovering the Bidens’ Chinese Secrets,” was produced by Lightspeed Pictures in association with BlazeTV and features New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer. It is currently available for viewing to subscribers on BlazeTV.com.

Schweizer, who is also president of the Government Accountability Institute, investigated the Bidens — Hunter Biden’s suspicious board position at the infamous Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, in particular — for his 2018 book, “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite.”

Now in the new documentary, Schweizer drills down into Hunter Biden and his private equity firm’s lucrative business deals with the Chinese government.

“This isn’t just another story about a politician’s kid getting rich,” the film’s narrator says in the trailer. “Hunter’s new firm started making investment deals that would serve the strategic interests of the Chinese military.”

[embedded content]

RIDING THE DRAGON: Uncovering the Bidens’ Chinese Secrets (Preview)



youtu.be



“This is the remarkable and largely hidden story of the secret financial relationship between the Biden family and the Chinese government,” the narrator adds.

During a radio interview with Glenn Beck Monday, Schweizer added some details about the business dealings not divulged in the trailer.

He claimed that his investigation turned up information suggesting the Bidens cooperated with the Chinese partners to bypass laws allowing them to acquire companies that benefitted the Chinese military in the technology space.

Schweizer also suggested that these business dealings could be the reason that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has not been critical of the communist government in China.

“The question is why [is Biden not critical of China]?” asks Schweizer. “To me … he became much more soft on Beijing when his son started getting very lucrative, exclusive deals courtesy of the Chinese government.”

The full documentary is available to BlazeTV subscribers today. It will also be released to the general public in 8-10 minute “Chapters” on the BlazeTV YouTube channel throughout the week. Those who subscribe to BlazeTV’s YouTube channel and click on the notification bell will receive notifications when each chapter is released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

