https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/boom-black-support-for-trump-surges-after-convention/

Posted by Kane on August 31, 2020 12:49 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Chuck Todd says Biden campaign is worried about Trump’s support with black voters.

Trump’s Approval Rises Nine Points Among Black Voters During RNC

President Donald Trump received a remarkable surge in black support during the Republican National Convention, a new poll has found. The latest Hill-Harris X poll, conducted August 22-25, shows 24 percent of registered black voters approve of President Trump, a jump of 9 points from the previous survey taken August 8-11.

Trump’s support from Hispanic voters also increased to 32 points, up from 30 points in the previous survey. In 2016, Trump won the election with 8 percent of the black vote and 29 percent of the Hispanic vote.

A Zogby poll published on Wednesday reported Trump’s approval at 52 percent. More narrowly, the president had a 36 percent approval rating with blacks, a 37 percent approval rating with Hispanics, and a 35 percent approval rating with Asians.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...