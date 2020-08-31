https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/boom-black-support-for-trump-surges-after-convention/

Chuck Todd reports Joe Biden’s campaign is now worried that President Trump will over-perform with black male voters.pic.twitter.com/iRtk8mMOHN — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 31, 2020

Chuck Todd says Biden campaign is worried about Trump’s support with black voters.

Trump’s Approval Rises Nine Points Among Black Voters During RNC

President Donald Trump received a remarkable surge in black support during the Republican National Convention, a new poll has found. The latest Hill-Harris X poll, conducted August 22-25, shows 24 percent of registered black voters approve of President Trump, a jump of 9 points from the previous survey taken August 8-11.

Trump’s support from Hispanic voters also increased to 32 points, up from 30 points in the previous survey. In 2016, Trump won the election with 8 percent of the black vote and 29 percent of the Hispanic vote.

A Zogby poll published on Wednesday reported Trump’s approval at 52 percent. More narrowly, the president had a 36 percent approval rating with blacks, a 37 percent approval rating with Hispanics, and a 35 percent approval rating with Asians.