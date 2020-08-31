https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/woodland-hills-shooting-standoff/2420877/

An hourslong standoff Sunday resulted in no one being found inside at a Woodland Hills apartment complex following a reported shooting near a pro-Trump rally, according to police.

Officers were investigating a shots fired call that came in around 11:30 a.m. in the 20600 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A large caravan of cars in a pro-Trump rally was lined up on Ventura Boulevard when a woman who was not participating in the rally, driving past the rally, heard what sounded like gunshots and immediately noticed her tire was flat, the LAPD said.

The tire was damaged by a projectile, possible a bullet or a fragment of a bullet, according to police.

A witness pointed police to a possible shooter in a nearby apartment building, the department said in a statement.

The building had been locked down and three suspected shooters were barricaded inside the building, with SWAT on scene and all nearby apartment evacuated, police said.

After several hours of Ventura Boulevard being shut down, SWAT made entry into the apartment and found no one at home.

Police were still investigating and possible for the possible shooter.

