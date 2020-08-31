LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected mail theft duo was caught on camera, and now neighbors want the two people seen in the video captured.

Ronny Adler’s security camera was rolling inside the locked mailroom at The Falls at Rhodes Ranch, when he says two people broke in.

“They just pulled mail and sorted out and kept what they wanted to keep and threw away what they didn’t,” says Adler.

“Whatever the female couldn’t do, the male helped her to pop it off easier.”

It happened August 17, just before 8 p.m. near S. Durango & Warm Springs.

Adler says about a dozen mailboxes were ransacked, and many were missing mail.

“Some people get their medications, get presents, or unemployment checks so people are very upset,” says Adler.

The duo can be seen for about ten minutes, taking their time sorting through the mail.

“People feel that they’re not so safe anymore,” says Adler.

The U.S. Postal Inspection service tells 13 Action News they are looking into this incident, and they say mail theft investigations are one of their top priorities in Las Vegas.

They advise to not let mail accumulate in your mailbox for long, and to quickly remove mail after delivery, especially if you’re expecting things like checks, or credit cards.