https://newsthud.com/cbs-reporter-steve-portnoy-gets-taken-to-school-by-mcenany-over-idiotic-paintballs-question/

CBS reporter Steve Portnoy (located here on Twitter for all feedback) got absolutely SPANKED by Kayleigh McEnany on Monday when he asked the stupidest and worst question maybe ever asked in the face of a serious subject that has resulted in lives lost.

This man asked McEnany how Trump could call the Trump caravans patriotic when video showed them shooting paintballs (back). That is for real what he asked. In a video that was part of a tweet shared by a reporter this weekend, and retweeted by Trump, for a few milliseconds you see some of the Trump caravan people firing paintballs BACK at BLM/Antifa radicals who were cursing, yelling, and throwing things at them first.

Portnerd asked McEnany how could Trump call THAT patriotic.

McEnany took us to church and him to SCHOOL in her reply.

“But if you’re going to ask about paintballs — it’s incredible that for 90 days I’ve stood at this podium talking about officers who have lasers flashed in their eyes in an attempt to blind them, commercial grade fireworks being thrown at them,” McEnany preached.

“A church right out here burning down, the people that were harassed and yelled at, Senator Rand Paul, Dan Bongino right out here, and you’re going to ask me about a paintball video when in fact, for 90 days we’ve seen horrific, horrific violence by Antifa, a radical anarchist organization, you’re going to ask me about a paintball video I have yet to see and neither has the president?”

The Portnoid then went on Twitter and was stomping around triumphant, along with the rest of the MSM press, because McEnany said she hadn’t seen any paintball video and neither had the president.

I didn’t notice that tiny fraction of the video either the first couple times I watched it. I was more focused on the big picture.

But then, I’m not limp Portnoodle trying to score stupid lousy paintball points while three people are being buried.

Share this:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

