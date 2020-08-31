https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/31/cities-continue-to-burn-but-nyts-nick-kristof-is-laser-focused-on-the-doj-dropping-the-ball-on-trumps-ties-to-russia/

Cities across the country are on fire, but can we please talk about Donald Trump’s Russia ties for a minute? Because the New York Times’ and Nick Kristof really want to talk about them:

“Excellent reporting.” If by “excellent,” you mean “desperate,” then yeah, sure. It’s excellent reporting.

Now, now, guys … surely we can think of something positive to say about this:

See? We can be nice.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...