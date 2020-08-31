https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/college-pledges-end-big-brother-covid-policy-legal-warning/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Authoritarian governments routinely demand that dissident organizations hand over their membership lists – or just spy on them – so that individuals can be tracked and intimidated.

Montana State University tried the same thing under the guise of public safety, but is now pulling back after receiving a legal warning from a civil liberties group.

The taxpayer-funded institution ordered student organizations in July to track attendance at their events, even closed meetings, through two apps maintained by Montana State, according to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

