The COVID-19 pandemic sure looks like it’s long past it’s peak — and might be over, at least according to a new chart from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Take a look at the chart above, titled “Provisional Death Count For Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).”

The peak appears to be around the weeks of April 18 and April 25, with a steady decline until the beginning of July. The virus spiked throughout the month, but then began to slide again in August. For all age groups except 75 years old and above, the weekly deaths dropped well before 1,000 by mid-month, and are all near zero now.

Take a look for yourself at the CDC site.

A new reported out by the CDC reveals that 94% of the COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. including other “health conditions and contributing causes.”

“According to the report, only 6% of deaths have COVID-19 as the only cause mentioned, revealing that 94% of patients who died from coronavirus also had other health conditions and contributing causes,” CBS-42 reported.

The CDC listed the following as the top underlying medical conditions linked to coronavirus deaths: Influenza and pneumonia

Respiratory failure

Hypertensive disease

Diabetes

Vascular and unspecified dementia

Cardiac arrest

Heart failure

Renal failure

Intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events

Other medical conditions The CDC explains that their data uses provisional death counts to “deliver the most complete and accurate picture of lives lost to COVID-19.” These numbers are based on death certificates, which the organization says are the most reliable source of data. Death certificates reportedly contain information that is not available anywhere else and includes comorbid conditions, race and ethnicity and place of death. The CDC says provisional death counts may not match counts from other sources, such as numbers from county health departments, because death certificates take time to be completed, states report at different rates, it takes officials extra time to code COVID-19 deaths, and because other reporting systems use different definitions or methods for counting deaths.

