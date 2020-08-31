https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/31/dc-circuit-court-of-appeals-rules-in-favor-judge-sullivan-against-general-flynn/
RUSH: Breaking news that was inevitable, meaning it was gonna happen no matter what. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied Michael Flynn’s effort to force a judge to immediately dismiss charges against him. This is the case, Emmet Sullivan, the judge, refuses to follow through on the Department of Justice attempt to drop the charges, drop the case against Flynn. The judge says screw that. I want this guy going to jail. He pled guilty before me and I want this guy going to jail.
The DOJ says we’re not gonna pursue it, and the judge said, well, I’m gonna make you pursue it. So he appealed and lost to a three-judge panel at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Then Sullivan asked for an en banc hearing, meaning all of the judges. And this is what was inevitable. All the judges have ruled that Flynn cannot have the charges dismissed. In other words, they found for the judge, they found for Emmet Sullivan in a 61-page opinion.
Now, the reason I say this is inevitable, because there’s no way 25 or 30 judges or 21, whatever it is, were going to find against a fellow judge. It’s a fraternity. What about the rule of law? Rule of law, folks, we know there’s at least a two-tier system of justice in Washington for people in the system, for people in the establishment and people who are not. This has been established.