Demonstrations and violence continued across the U.S on Saturday, as protests continued after the shooting of Jacob Black last week, The Daily Caller reports.

In Washington D.C., Black Lives Matter protesters marched from Northwest D.C to the White House. As they marched, some agitators set off fireworks, toppled garbage cans, and set fires.

A video shows one Black Lives Matter leader threatening to “burn the White House down” and put police “in f***ing graves.”

The unnamed organizer could be heard shouting to a crowd of protesters on Black Lives Matter Plaza saying he wanted to take his grievances to the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, and threatened he was ready to burn down the White House.

A BLM leader is encouraging this crowd of protesters to fight the DC cops on the frontlines. Saying he’s “ready to put them in their graves” – this may lead to another violent night in DC… pic.twitter.com/0LXTR69c2P — Brendon Leslie (@_BrendonLeslie) August 30, 2020

“I’m at the point where I’m ready to put these police in the f**king grave,” he shouted, adding, “I’m at the point where I want to burn the f**king White House down.”

“I want to take it to the senators. I want to take it to the Congress. I want to take the fight to them,” he continued, to scattered applause and cheers. “And at the end of the day, if they ain’t gonna hear us, we burn them the f**k down.”

“I’m one that talk real sh*t,” he went on, saying that he had traveled from New York to D.C. to make his message heard. “The same way I f**k police up in New York, I f**k cops up here in D.C. The same way I bust police in the head in New York, I bust police in the head in D.C.”

He went on to say that there were a lot of people on the front lines, cautioning them to be ready to put their money where their mouths were, according to The Daily Caller.

“Don’t get on the f**king front line if you’re not going to f**king fight,” he concluded. “Don’t get on this front line if you ain’t gonna take a hit.”

