CHICAGO SPIRALS: Windy City Witnesses 47 Shootings Over the Weekend, 2 Dead

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.27.20

Chicago continued its struggle to crackdown on a growing crime wave sweeping the third’s largest city Monday after a series of shootings over the weekend left 47 people injured and 2 dead.

“A total of 47 people were injured during shootings in the city starting Friday, and two people were killed. On Sunday afternoon, a 37-year-old man was riding his bicycle through a neighborhood on the 4000 block of West Carroll Avenue when he was shot in the chest and neck. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead,” reports the Washington Examiner.

“A 19-year-old woman was killed overnight Saturday when shots rang out on the 3000 block of East 78th Street. Police said the woman was standing in the parking lot of an apartment building when she was shot in the head. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. A second woman injured during that shooting was hit in the shoulder and was listed in fair condition,” adds the website.

“The president has been on a campaign now for some time against Democratic mayors across the country,” Lightfoot said. “Whether it’s me, whether it’s Keisha Lance Bottoms in Atlanta, whether it’s Muriel Bowser in Washington, D.C., whether it’s Jenny Durkan in Seattle — do you see a common theme here?”

