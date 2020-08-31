https://hannity.com/media-room/dc-unrest-protesters-target-apartments-shine-spotlights-in-windows-scream-out-of-your-homes/
CHICAGO SPIRALS: Windy City Witnesses 47 Shootings Over the Weekend, 2 Dead
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.27.20
Chicago continued its struggle to crackdown on a growing crime wave sweeping the third’s largest city Monday after a series of shootings over the weekend left 47 people injured and 2 dead.
“A total of 47 people were injured during shootings in the city starting Friday, and two people were killed. On Sunday afternoon, a 37-year-old man was riding his bicycle through a neighborhood on the 4000 block of West Carroll Avenue when he was shot in the chest and neck. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead,” reports the Washington Examiner.
“A 19-year-old woman was killed overnight Saturday when shots rang out on the 3000 block of East 78th Street. Police said the woman was standing in the parking lot of an apartment building when she was shot in the head. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. A second woman injured during that shooting was hit in the shoulder and was listed in fair condition,” adds the website.
“The president has been on a campaign now for some time against Democratic mayors across the country,” Lightfoot said. “Whether it’s me, whether it’s Keisha Lance Bottoms in Atlanta, whether it’s Muriel Bowser in Washington, D.C., whether it’s Jenny Durkan in Seattle — do you see a common theme here?”
PHILLY SPIRALS: Philadelphia Council Approves $33 Million In CUTS to Police Department
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.18.20
The Philadelphia City Council approved a new budget this week that includes $33 million in cuts to the Police Department; joining other places like Los Angeles and New York in reducing funds for law enforcement.
“City Council has preliminarily approved a budget for fiscal year 2021 that among other changes, would reduce the Philadelphia Police Department’s budget by $33 million. Mayor Jim Kenney says the city is facing a $749 million revenue shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic,” reports CBS Philadelphia.
“It is extremely disappointing that at this time we are not able to move forward with some of the crucial investments I proposed back in March, before the pandemic and resulting economic downtown were felt in Philadelphia. And it pains me that this budget reduces some City services and eliminates hundreds of jobs. Still, we have prioritized core services, protected our most vulnerable residents, and maintained our financial flexibility to enable a quick rebound,” said the Mayor.
