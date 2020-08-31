https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/de-blasios-nyc-manhattan-judge-cold-cocked-broad-daylight-cyclist-walking-work/

Judge Phyllis Chu; photo via New York Post

This is Mayor Bill de Blasio’s New York City.

A Manhattan judge on Monday was cold-cocked by a male stranger in broad daylight as she headed to her job at a downtown courthouse.

Judge Phyllis Chu had just gotten off the Staten Island ferry and was heading to a downtown court when a complete stranger riding a bike punched her in the jaw.

The incident happened on the corner of Wall and Water streets at 9:40 AM Monday.

The judge suffered a swollen lip, according to the New York Post.

Via The New York Post:

A Manhattan judge became the latest victim of senseless city violence when she was cold-cocked by an apparent stranger on a Citi Bike while walking to work Monday, officials and law enforcement sources told The Post. Criminal court Judge Phyllis Chu, 56, had just gotten off the Staten Island Ferry and was headed to her job at the downtown courthouse at 100 Centre St. around 9:40 a.m. when she was suddenly slugged in the jaw by a male cyclist at the corner of Wall and Water streets. “With no words exchanged, a bicyclist riding in the opposite direction as the one she was walking in just punched her in the face and kept going,’’ Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the city’s Office of Court Administration, told The Post.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association blasted the City Council for voting to slash $1 billion from the NYPD’s budget.

“A Manhattan judge became the latest victim of senseless city violence when she was cold-cocked by an apparent stranger” this morning in the lower Manhattan district of @CM_MargaretChin (who recently voted to slash NYPD funding). https://t.co/3tQdsCHbza — NYCPBA Legal (@NYCPBA_GC) August 31, 2020

