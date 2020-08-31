https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/31/democratic-operative-confirms-that-vote-by-mail-fraud-is-real/

A longtime Democratic operative revealed that voter fraud as a result of a vote-by-mail system is a long-standing problem, and one that he has facilitated for years in the state of New Jersey, according to an extensive piece by the New York Post.

The operative chose to remain anonymous in order to avoid almost certain prosecution. He said that, over the course of many years, he has personally overseen the manipulation of mail-in ballots in multiple locations throughout New Jersey, from Atlantic City, Camden, and Hoboken, to Paterson, Newark, and Hudson County.

The insider said that in “an election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes…it can make a difference. It could be enough to flip states.” He also admitted to having trained teams of as many as 20 operatives to do the same in multiple Northeastern states, from New Jersey to New York and Pennsylvania, the latter of which being one of the most crucial swing states in the upcoming November election.

“There is no race in New Jersey – from City Council to United States Senate – that we haven’t worked on,” he added, noting that “the smaller the race, the easier it is to do.” He also warned that “there is going to be a f***ing war coming November 3rd over this stuff.”

Vote-by-mail has been heavily pushed by Democrats in recent months, claiming that it is a solution to health concerns about in-person voting due to the declining coronavirus. However, President Trump and other Republicans have pointed out the multiple instances of fraud that have occurred with mail-in voting just this year alone. As the Post notes, over 84,000 ballots in New York were disqualified in the June 23rd presidential primary for various errors. In Paterson, New Jersey, a state judge ordered a new election in a city council race after over 3,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

