Last Updated Aug 31st, 2020 at 6:21 pm

In a shocking attack shared to social media with the hashtag #WhiteLivesDontMatter, a black man crept up behind a white man who was walking down the sidewalk and slammed a brick into the back of his head, knocking him out cold and sending him face-first to the concrete.

[WARNING: VIOLENCE]

Video:

The attack reportedly happened in Baltimore. It was videoed by other individuals who were with the attacker, and they laughed as the white man was knocked unconscious.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by someone in the party and hashtagged #WhiteLivesDontMatter, confirming the attack’s racial motive.

