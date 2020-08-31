https://www.dailywire.com/news/fundraiser-for-jacob-blake-brings-in-millions-despite-release-of-criminal-charges-against-him

A GoFundMe account for Jacob Blake, an accused sex criminal who was shot last week during an attempted arrest, has surpassed $2 million in donations as of Monday morning.

According to media reports and clips of available video, Kenosha police shot Blake seven times after he opened his car door and reached inside the vehicle during an attempted arrest. Officers were initially called on scene to respond to a domestic disturbance.

It was later revealed that Blake had a weapon on the floorboard of his vehicle, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

“During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession,” the department said in a statement, as reported by The Daily Wire. “DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.”

Blake has been lionized in the media and the world of professional sports as an alleged victim of his race and unprovoked police brutality, though often left unmentioned are the criminal charges against the 29-year-old.

According to a criminal complaint against Blake, Blakes’s ex-girlfriend claimed he entered her home on May 3 and sexually assaulted her:

LNB stated at about 6AM she was woken up by the father of her children, Jacob Blake, herein known as the defendant, standing over her saying, “I want my s***.” As LNB lay there, on her back, the defendant, suddenly and without warning, reached his hand between her legs, penetrated her vaginally with a finger, pull it out and sniffed it, and said, “Smells like you’ve been with other men.”

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh added, “The complaint says that Blake, after allegedly committing this violent and degrading act against the victim, immediately left the room, took her key and her debit card, and drove away in her vehicle. She says he made two withdrawals with the stolen card.”

“LNB stated she and the defendant have three children together but have never resided together in the eight years they have been on and off,” the complaint notes. “LNB stated the defendant is unemployed, has no vehicle, and would not tell LNB where he was currently living. LNB stated over the past eight years the defendant has physically assaulted her around twice a year when he drinks heavily.”

Blake was charged on July 6 with felony third-degree sexual assault, misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct connected to domestic abuse.

The description of the fundraiser, hosted by Blake’s mother Julia Jackson, reads in part:

On August 23rd my son was shot multiple times in the back by a Kenosha Police Department officer, after my son broke up an altercation by an unrelated party. The shooting has now left my son critically injured as he fights for his life. The extent of my son’s injuries is unknown, but we remain prayerful as he continues to undergo multiple rounds of operations to save his life. This fund is established to cover my son’s medical expenses, mental and grief counseling for our family and to assist our family in the days to come, as we continue to seek justice for Jacob. A portion of these proceeds will also be used to benefit my son’s six children, some of whom witnessed this horrific act of violence.

Jackson has denounced the rioting done in the name of her son. “My family and I are very hurt, and quite frankly disgusted,” the mother told CNN, as noted by The Daily Wire. “And as his mother, please don’t burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son’s name. You shouldn’t do it. People shouldn’t do it anyway, but to use my child or any other mother or father’s child, our tragedy, to react in that manner is just not acceptable. And it’s not helping Jacob. It’s not helping Jacob or any other of the men or women who has suffered in these areas.”

