Democrats are warning Donald Trump against his plan to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. The city has been roiled by violence and protests since a police officer shot a man wanted for sexual assault several times in the back in front of his children.

Democrats say Trump would only make things worse because, well, Orange Man Bad.

Reuters:

“They centered an entire convention around creating more animosity and creating more division around what’s going on in Kenosha,” Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes told CNN, referring to last week’s Republican National Convention. “So I don’t know how, given any of the previous statements that the president made, that he intends to come here to be helpful, and we absolutely don’t need that right now,” he added.

The president has made statements at odds with Democratic Party talking points about the violence, burning, looting, and destruction. Doesn’t he know he should sit down, shut up, and give the rioters what they want?

Instead, Trump thinks that the people of Kenosha could use someone on their side for a change. So he will pay a visit.

Critics accuse Trump, who faces Democratic former vice president Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, of seeking to exacerbate violence with incendiary rhetoric. Republicans deny this, saying Trump wants to restore law and order.

When standing up for the law and against anarchy becomes “incendiary,” you know we’re in trouble.

Even more amazing is that Democrats continue to blame Trump for the violence.

U.S. Representative Karen Bass, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, predicted Trump’s Kenosha visit would only make things worse. “His visit has one purpose and one purpose only, and that is to agitate things,” the Democrat told CNN’s “State of the Union” program. “We’re 66 days from an election and I think it’s a tragedy that we have a president that is doing everything he can to fan the flames.”

Absolutely astonishing.

But their strategy may be backfiring. Giving a pass to violent rioters while accusing Trump of feeding the violence is causing many ordinary Americans to scratch their heads in puzzlement. By refusing to unequivocally condemn the rioting and stand up for the law and the people who enforce it, Democrats are bleeding support — not just in Wisconsin, but across the country.

“Any governor, Republican or Democrat … can request help from the federal government. We are willing to come in; we are willing to provide additional assets as we did in Kenosha,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told NBC’s “Meet the Press” program. “All options continue to be on the table” to resolve the Portland protests, including sending in federal law enforcement assistance, the acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

The day that a president of the United States can’t visit an American city because the political opposition is telling him not to is the day that will signal the end of America. Joe Biden has gone everywhere there’s been violence — mostly to grovel before the mob and show us that he cares. If Donald Trump wants to go to Kenosha and stand with the forces of law and order showing them that he cares about citizens’ safety, Democrats would be well advised to sit down and shut up.

