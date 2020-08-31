https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-republicans-newvoters-swingstates/2020/08/31/id/984776

More new voters in four key battleground states have registered as Democrats than Republicans, according to MSNBC.

Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania — states that Trump won in the last presidential election — have registered millions of new voters since 2016.

Pennsylvania has added about 961,106 new voters since that time, with fewer than 45% registering as Democrats compared to about 31% signing up as Republicans. About 21% are unaffiliated with a party.

North Carolina has rung up 1.3 million new voter registration, 393,409 who signed up as Democrats and 336,966 as Republicans. And 585,003 of new voters are unaffiliated.

As the county’s biggest swing state, Florida registered 2.43 million new voters since 2016, with about one-third of them becoming Democrats. Meanwhile, Republicans lag far behind with only 60,000 new voters in the Sunshine state.

Democrats and Republicans have a virtual tie in new voters in Arizona, with more than a million registering in the state in the last four years. Democrats have an 11,000 edge over Republicans.

