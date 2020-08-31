https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/details-fbi-was-not-happy-about-trump-exposing-wiretapping/
About The Author
Related Posts
Check out these long lines at U-Haul station as residents flee ‘progressive’ crime and violence…
August 29, 2020
Colion Noir rocks the house…
August 15, 2020
Cool Photos — Top Shots
August 28, 2020
Jason Miller vs Chrissy Wallace…
August 2, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy