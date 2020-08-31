http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vWt1cXtFHJY/

President Donald Trump reacted to former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech in Pennsylvania on Monday blaming him and his supporters for the violent riots in America’s major cities.

Trump claimed Biden spent more time criticizing the police than the actual rioters.

“Just watched what Biden had to say,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “To me, he’s blaming the Police far more than he’s blaming the Rioters, Anarchists, Agitators, and Looters, which he could never blame or he would lose the Radical Left Bernie supports!”

During his speech, Biden said that it was important to stand against police violence against black people as well as the violent leftist protests.

“We have to stand against violence in every form it takes,” he said. “Violence we have seen again and again and again of unwarranted police shooting, excessive force, seven bullets to the back of Jacob Blake. Knee on the neck of George Floyd. Killing of Breonna Taylor in her own apartment. Violence of extremists and opportunists, right-wing militias.”

Biden said that if Trump was re-elected, Americans could only expect more racially fueled protests and violence and that “real progress” on issues of race and police reform would be lost.

He argued that he could bring police officers to the table to discuss issues of racial justice and make important reforms to their departments.

“I’ve worked with police in this country for many years,” Biden said. “I know most cops are good, decent, people.”

