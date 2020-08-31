http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D-pIjH-O18c/

President Donald Trump criticized CNN on Monday after a reporter asked him to condemn his supporters who were in Portland on Saturday night.

During a White House press conference with the president, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asked Trump to condemn a group of his supporters who traveled to Portland for a counter-protest on Saturday night. Some of Trump’s supporters were reportedly firing paintball guns at protesters from their pickup trucks as leftists threw objects and debris at them. Aaron J. Danielson of Portland, identified as a Trump supporter, was shot dead during the clash between the different groups.

“That was a peaceful protest,” Trump said. “Paint is a defensive mechanism, paint is not bullets.”

“It’s a paintball gun, it’s a bullet,” Collins replied.

“Your supporters — they are your supporters indeed — shot a young gentleman and killed him,” Trump continued. “Not with paint but with a bullet. I think it is disgraceful.”

