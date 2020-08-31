https://www.theblaze.com/news/larry-hogan-staffer-fired-kenosha

A staffer for the Republican governor of Maryland has been fired after public outrage over his politically incorrect posts on Facebook having to do with the shooting suspect in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A spokesperson for Gov. Larry Hogan blasted the posts from Arthur “Mac” Love, in a statement on Monday.

“These posts are obviously totally inappropriate,” said spokeswoman Shareese Churchill.

One post had a screenshot of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was charged with allegedly shooting and killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a text reading, “This is the definition of self-defense.”

A different post reportedly showed an actor toasting in celebration and the text reading, “When you see a skateboard wielding Antifa chickens*** get smoked by an AR toting 17-yr-old.”

Another post reportedly showed a police officer making a thumbs up gesture with the text, “Don’t be a thug if you can’t take a slug.”

Love served as the deputy director for the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives.

‘A great innocent man’

A spokesperson for Love told WJZ-TV that he was the victim of cancel culture.

“This is a terrible doxxing attempt of a great innocent man that has lost his career and maybe even his livelihood, maybe even forever, because at the end of the day we live in such a cancel society where folks are willing to go ahead and not listen to the other side or differing opinion,” said Gary Collins.

“And it’s unfortunate because Mr. Love never had the ability to step back and explain his memes,” he added.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott disagreed.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Scott explained. “You can’t have someone working in state government who is supporting a terrorist, who shot and killed people because they were protesting.”

In a media briefing Monday evening, Love told reporters that he is considering a lawsuit against the Hogan administration.

“I just want my life back,” sLove said. “I’m an innocent American.”

