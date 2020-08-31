https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/08/31/michael-flynn-ex-trump-national-security-adviser-loses-dismissal-bid/3406896001/

WASHINGTON – The criminal case against Michael Flynn should not be dismissed, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled Monday in a major setback for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, who has proclaimed his innocence.

The 8-2 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which reverses a previous decision by a three-judge panel, is the latest in the long and politically fraught legal case of the former Army general.

At issue before the appeals court was whether U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan abused his powers when he appointed a third party, known as an amicus, to challenge the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case against Flynn, and whether Sullivan should be removed from the case. The amicus, a retired federal judge, was also asked to determine whether Flynn had committed perjury for claiming to be innocent of a crime to which he had earlier pleaded guilty.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn arrives for his sentencing hearing at federal court in Washington, Dec. 18, 2018. (Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images)

A three-judge panel from the appeals court sided with Flynn in June, ruling that Sullivan’s actions were “unprecedented intrusions of individual liberty” and on the Justice Department’s prosecutorial powers. In a rare move, the full appeals court granted Sullivan’s request to rehear the case.

Sidney Powell, Flynn’s attorney, argued that because the Justice Department no longer wanted to prosecute Flynn, Sullivan’s only role is to promptly grant dismissal of the case. Instead, Sullivan appointed an amicus to “usurp” the role of prosecutors and has “so invested himself” for the purpose of prosecuting Flynn, Powell said during oral arguments in August.

Acting Solicitor General Jeff Wall said Sullivan cannot probe the Justice Department’s motives for dropping the prosecution of Flynn and doing so entrenches on executive power. Sullivan’s actions also have created an appearance that he can’t be impartial, Wall said.

Flynn is one of half a dozen former Trump aides and advisers who were indicted as a result of the special counsel investigation on Russian election interference.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to making false statements to the FBI about his communications with a former Russian ambassador. He later reversed course, claiming investigators entrapped him into making false statements. The Justice Department also reversed course and sought to dismiss the case, arguing that the interview during which Flynn made false statements was “unjustified.”

