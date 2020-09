https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/31/facts-be-damned/

very left-wing radical who thinks of himself as a “journalist” with his camera phone and Twitter account knows the pathway to success and a mainstream media job: first, you create a crisis of whatever size possible. Perhaps it’s about race or #MeToo or some obscure LGBTQ matter; ideally, it involves all three of those things. […]

The post Facts Be Damned appeared first on American Greatness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook