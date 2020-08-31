https://saraacarter.com/federal-appeals-court-denies-flynn-petition-maybe-its-time-trump-end-this-injustice/

A federal appeals court has denied former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s request to force Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to dismiss his case after the Department of Justice requested that the case be dismissed based on evidence obtained by Justice Department investigators revealing Flynn’s innocence in the matter.

It was an eight to two decision that will basically give Sullivan time to debate the ability to question whether or not the decision to dismiss the case by the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr was political. This decision reverses an earlier ruling by a three-judge panel in the same court that ordered the judge to immediately dismiss Flynn’s case.

The tragedy, however, of the action taken Monday by the court will not only harm Flynn and his family – it tramples on his right to have a speedy trial and gives Sullivan the authority to operate as a prosecutor and not a judge. President Donald Trump has hinted that he would immediately pardon Flynn but has stayed out of the situation in an effort to have justice through the courts.

Maybe Trump should intervene now. Maybe it’s time he ends the injustice against Flynn. The leftist liberals – along with their friends in the Judicial branch – are politicizing everything and everyone connected to Trump. Flynn and his family have been through enough.

Our nation has been through enough. His case has been a roller coaster ride that has done little more than take a war hero and drag him through the battlefield of an unfair and two-tiered justice system.

So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has “lost” the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Moreover, sufficient evidence has already been provided by Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell revealing that her client was set up by the Obama Administration’s FBI. In fact, personnel from the FBI involved in Flynn’s investigation have either been fired, dismissed or retired from the bureau. Currently, some, like former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former Director James Comey are under scrutiny by Barr appointed prosecutor John Durham who is probing the FBI’s malfeasance in its investigation into President Donald Trump and now debunked allegations that the campaign conspired with Russia.

Powell noted in a Tweet that the decision was a “disturbing blow to the rule of law.”

The En Banc D.C. Circuit has denied the writ of mandamus requested by @GenFlynn — split as expected along lines evident from the tone and tenor of the judges at oral argument.

The opinion and dissents are here. https://t.co/af4IbkGSSK

It is a disturbing blow to the #RuleOfLaw — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) August 31, 2020

When Barr dropped charges against Flynn, Sullivan appointed a third-party to operate as an Amicus Curie, a friend of the court to argue on his behalf that Flynn’s case should not be dismissed.

Because of Monday’s decision by the federal appeals court, Sullivan can move forward with his plans to hold a hearing on whether or not the DOJ can dismiss the case.

Judge Thomas Griffith noted in the decision that it would be premature for the appeals court to intervene and force Sullivan to render a decision in Flynn’s case.

“Today we reach the unexceptional yet important conclusion that a court of appeals should stay its hand and allow the district court to finish its work rather than hear a challenge to a decision not yet made,” stated Griffith in a statement concurring with the court’s opinion. “That is a policy the federal courts have followed since the beginning of the Republic.”

The court also rejected the three-star Army general from having his case reassigned from Sullivan to another judge.

