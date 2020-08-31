https://saraacarter.com/flip-flop-biden-acknowledges-most-cops-are-good-after-saying-theres-absolutely-a-systemic-racism-problem-with-law-enforcement/

Former Vice President and the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election Joe Biden acknowledged that “most cops are good,” in a speech he delivered in Pittsburgh Monday. But, it comes after Biden said in June that he “absolutely” beleives a systemic racism problem exists with law enforcement.

“I believe we can bring these folks fighting for racial justice to the table,” Biden told voters Monday. “I’ve worked with police in this country for many years. I know most cops are good decent people. I know they’ve risked their life everytime they’ve put that shield on and go out the door. And I’m confident I can bring the police to the table as well.”

The statement comes just a few months after Biden said there’s “absolutely” systemic racism in the law enforcement community and “across the board.”

“It’s in housing, it’s in education, it’s in everything we do, It’s real, It’s genuine, it’s serious,” Biden said. “Look, not all law enforcement officers are racist, my lord, there’s some really good, good cops out there, but the way in which it works right now and we’re seeing too many examples of it.”

Biden also condemned violent protests on Monday, saying those who engage in the behavior should be prosecuted and blamed President Trump for “fomenting it.”

He said, “The senseless violence of looting and burning and destruction of property. I want to make it absolutely clear, I want to be very clear about all of this. Rioting is not protesting, looting is not protesting, setting fires is not protesting, none of this is protesting. It’s lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted.”

Trump is gaining ground in many key polls, which some suspect is the reason Biden’s made his way out into the public square since he spoke at the Democratic National Convention earlier this month. Pennsylvania is no exception to that as Biden plunges in the polls.

Just watched what Biden had to say. To me, he’s blaming the Police far more than he’s blaming the Rioters, Anarchists, Agitators, and Looters, which he could never blame or he would lose the Radical Left Bernie supports! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

President Trump reacted on Twitter minutes after Biden’s speech saying, “Just watched what Biden had to say. To me, he’s blaming the Police far more than he’s blaming the Rioters, Anarchists, Agitators, and Looters, which he could never blame or he would lose the Radical Left Bernie supports!”

