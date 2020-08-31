https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/antifa-florida-daniel-mcmahon-prison/2020/08/31/id/984760

Daniel McMahon, the Florida man known as the “Antifa hunter” on Monday was sentenced to nearly three-and-a-half years in prison for cyberstalking and bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office.

McMahon, 32, pleaded guilty in April to using social media to threaten a Black activist in an attempt to deter him from running for office in Charlottesville, Virginia. He also admitted to threatening to sexually assault the young autistic daughter of a North Carolina woman who protested against white nationalists.

In a written statement read aloud by a court employee in the federal court in Virginia, the North Carolina woman said McMahon methodically “cultivated a culture of fear and chaos” in her community of anti-racist activists.

“There is seemingly nothing that Daniel McMahon will not do in the name of white supremacy,” she wrote.

McMahon told the woman he would sexually assault the daughter “all in the service of his self-assigned ‘mission’ to hunt down and silence anyone who spoke out against white supremacy,” prosecutors said.

“The defendant’s conduct is reprehensible, and it served a despicable purpose, and in the process, his victims suffered real harm,” the prosecutors wrote, according to the Associated Press.

The FBI found disturbing images on McMahon’s computer, including a photo of a lynching victim and graphic images of Trayvon Martin after he was shot and killed by a neighborhood watch member in Florida in 2012.

