A former Melania Trump friend and adviser said she is working with multiple prosecutors on investigations into potential financial crimes committed in connection with President Trump's inauguration.

“I’m working with three different prosecutors, and it’s taken over my life,” Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told ABC News in an interview Monday, referring to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York and local attorneys general in New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

Winston Wolkoff said she considered Melania Trump a close friend for more than a decade. She served as a leading organizer for President Trump’s inauguration and later as an adviser to Melania Trump.

Winston Wolkoff’s ABC News interview aired one day before her book “Melania and Me” is set to be released.

Winston Wilkoff declined to provide ABC News with materials, including documents, to support any of the claims outlined in her book or interview, according to the outlet.

Trump’s inaugural committee said in a statement to ABC News that it “disagrees” with Winston Wolkoff’s “description of this historic event,” but did not respond to her specific allegations. The committee added that it “will decline to engage in her efforts to sell books.”

A spokesperson for the White House was not immediately available for comment when contacted by The Hill.

Asked if she had had audio tapes to back up the claims in her book, Winston Wolkoff told ABC News, “I can back up everything that’s in the book 100 percent,” but she did not specifically mention if she does or does not have audio tapes.

Winston Wolkoff has previously said that she was “thrown under the bus” by the Trump administration after the inaugural committee’s spending came under scrutiny in 2018.

In her forthcoming book she writes she was made into “the cover girl for the inauguration shenanigans,” according to ABC News.

The inaugural committee raised a record $107 million for the inauguration, approximately twice as much as former Presidents Obama and George W. Bush.

U.S. attorneys with the Southern District of New York subpoenaed Trump’s inaugural committee over an investigation into potential illegal contributions from foreigners. The D.C. attorney general also launched a lawsuit against the committee, and the New Jersey attorney general filed its own subpoena last year.

