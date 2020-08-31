http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mOfApCxbo9I/

A 23-year-old former porn star and two men have been charged in the death of a man authorities found buried in a shallow grave last week in Florida.

“Lauren Wambles, who goes by Aubrey Gold, was charged with being a principal to the murder of 51-year-old Raul Guillen,” according to the New York Post.

Guillen had been missing since early July and his body was found Tuesday off a road in Graceville, the article said.

Prior to his death, the victim was last known to be at the Graceville home of 43-year-old Jeremie Peters along with Wambles and her boyfriend, 35-year-old William Parker, according to police.

“Investigators searched Peters’ home and another home on Highway 171 and discovered evidence related to the homicide at both scenes,” according to WDHN.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office detailed the events in a Facebook post on Wednesday:

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue then assisted with cadaver dogs, which located what appeared to be a grave site off Kirkland Road in northeastern Holmes County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement then excavated the site, where the body of a deceased male later identified as Guillen was located and recovered. Parker is charged with an open count of murder and is currently in custody of the Jackson County Correctional Facility, where he is awaiting extradition to Holmes County. Wambles is charged with being a principle to murder and is currently in custody of the Houston County Jail, also awaiting extradition. Peters is charged with being an accessory after the fact and abuse of a corpse. He is in custody of the Holmes County Jail.

The case remained open and more charges and arrests were pending, the sheriff’s office said, adding that the investigation was a joint effort between several agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office, and the State Attorney’s Office.

“Wambles appeared in 31 adult films from 2015 to 2018,” the Post article concluded.

