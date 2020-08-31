https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/franklin-graham-warns-trouble-societies-dont-value-children/

Franklin Graham, chief of the worldwide Samaritan’s Purse Christian ministry, on Monday issued a warning to societies that don’t value their children.

He was responding to an incident in Charlotte, North Carolina, where pro-life activists painted “Baby Lives Matter” on streets outside two abortion industry players.

“Just a few days ago the Charlotte, N.C., Police Department received a call about ‘vandalism’ that had taken place. They arrived to find the words ‘Baby Lives Matter’ painted on the street outside a Planned Parenthood location,” Graham explained on a social media account.

“Do you think the neatly painted words would have been called vandalism if it had said something more politically correct or considered more ‘woke’?” he asked.

TRENDING: ‘These people are demons’: Thug sneaks up behind man, smashes brick into his head

“God said, ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you’ (Jeremiah 1:5). All lives matter. We are to protect innocent life—especially babies who cannot defend or speak for themselves. Any society that does not value its children is in trouble,” he warned.

The “Baby Lives Matter” is another version of those slogans that started a few months ago with “Black Lives Matter.” Others that have appeared include “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter,” referring to police officers who have been battling the Black Lives Matter movement riots across the country.

Fox reported in Charlotte, a pro-life activist, Tayler Hansen, painted the phrase on the street outside Planned Parenthood and a business called, “A Preferred Women’s Health Center.”

Hansen, who has painted the same phrase in Salt Lake City, Washington, and Richmond, said he’s trying to raise awareness of the issue “in a truly peaceful way.”

Pro-abortion actors immediately painted over his message, however, with “Your body your choice” and “BLM.”

In several major cities, Democrat mayors have authorized the painting of “Black Lives Matter” on public streets, sometimes using taxpayer funds, which has created an issue because other interest groups also want their messages there.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

