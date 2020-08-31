https://hannity.com/media-room/game-over-seattles-nfl-coach-says-americans-need-to-be-educated-on-countrys-screwed-up-history/
AMERICA’S GAME? NFL REJECTS Pro-Veteran SUPER BOWL Ad
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.23.18
The National Football League continued to reach new lows on Tuesday; flat-out rejecting a one-page advertisement in the NFL’s official Super Bowl Program that urged all Americans to “Please Stand” during the performance of the national anthem, reports USA Today.
The ad -submitted by pro-veteran’s organization AMVETS- urged all those attending the big game to remain standing as the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ rings out inside the arena. The material was ultimately rejected by the league for violating the NFL’s commitment to avoiding “political statements” in the program.
“The Super Bowl game program is designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game, players, teams and the Super Bowl,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told USA Today.
“It’s never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement. The NFL has long supported the military and veterans and will again salute our service members in the Super Bowl with memorable on-field moments that will be televised as part of the game,” he added.
The NFL’s been struggling to come to terms with a disastrous 2017 postseason following months of players “taking a knee” during the performance of the national anthem. President Trump rocketed the issue into the spotlight after he called for a full-fledged boycott of the NFL until league owners demand their athletes remain standing during the ‘Star-Spangled Banner.’
AMERICAN HERO: Disabled Veteran REFUSES AWARD from ‘Tainted’ NFL Team
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.04.17
“Although I am touched and honored to be selected for such an award, the ongoing controversy with NFL players’ disrespect for the national flag forces me to decline to participate in the presentation,” Wells said.
“I am unable, in good conscience, to enter an NFL stadium while this discourtesy prevails. Since this award is tainted with the dishonorable actions of the NFL and its players, I cannot accept it,” he added.
The NFL has been struggling to regain its footing following weeks of players choosing to “take a knee” during the performance of the US national anthem.
The ensuing controversy gained national attention when President Trump called for a total boycott of the NFL until officials and owners require players to stand during the ‘Star-Spangled Banner.’