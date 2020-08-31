https://www.theblaze.com/news/glenn-beck-aaron-danielson-executed

Radio Hall of Fame inductee and longtime conservative radio host Glenn Beck said that Aaron Danielson, a Trump supporter, was targeted and assassinated for his political stance.

Audio obtained by investigative journalists and shared online appears to indicate that Black Lives Matter protesters celebrated Danielson’s death, referring to him as a “Nazi,” “trash,” and more.

Danielson, a member of the conservative group “Patriot Prayer,” was among a group of Trump supporters who demonstrated in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday in protest of the ongoing riots across the lawless city.

A suspect in the deadly shooting previously described himself as “100% ANTIFA.”

What are the details?

In the video, a protest leader can be heard shouting, “Tonight, I just got word, the person who died was a Patriot Prayer Trump person. He was a [expletive] Nazi. Our community held its own and took out the trash.”

The leader later added, “Our communities have held it down without police. We can take out the trash on our own. I’m not sad a fascist died tonight.”

Speaking on his radio program Monday, Beck said that other video from the shooting appears to confirm that the Danielson was targeted in the fatal shooting.

Beck asked, “Do we have the audio of the actual shooting where the rioters — the Black Lives Matter people — are heard saying ‘We got one! We got one right here? Where? Right here!’ Boom. What did they have?”

“They had two Trump supporters,” radio host Pat Gray responded. “As if they were hunting for Trump supporters. Found a couple right here. Found a couple right here. Then you heard the gunshots.”

“This is an execution,” Beck explained of the video.

Beck later pointed to the attack on Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and his wife, Kelley, which took place Thursday following the conclusion of the Republican National Convention at the White House, saying that the rhetoric has become dangerous for U.S. citizens all across the country.

“You know what the Trojan horse is in America?” Beck later said. “The real and actual plight of the black man in America. The actual plight. The actual things that are real problems. The Trojan horse is the — it’s the big, bad policemen. And they’re wheeling this sacrifice up. They’re wheeling this thing up and saying, look at the poor men that have been abused with the big, bad police. Inside is nothing but a death cult.”

He warned, “You can’t let that through your gates. And it’s being wheeled into our churches. It’s being wheeled into our communities. It’s being wheeled into our schools. It’s a Trojan horse! Black Lives Matter — I just am going to put that [black] square up [on social media to show BLM solidarity]. Don’t put that square up. Don’t do it. Do all black lives matter? Yes! They do! But when you say Black Lives Matter, you are endorsing Black Lives Matter incorporated. And it is an incorporation. Look it up. It’s an entity.”

This audio PROVES the ‘rioter’ killed in Portland actually was TARGETED for supporting Trump



