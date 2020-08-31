https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/dr-birx-wear-face-mask-even-when-visiting-family-members-in-private/

Dr. Deborah Birx urged Americans to wear face masks even when visiting friends and family in private.

“We find that when people gather together in private, as family members and neighbors, they make assumptions that there couldn’t be anybody that has infection there,” she said.

Ma’am, stay out of our homes.