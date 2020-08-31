https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/31/great-journamalism-smug-wapo-journo-sneering-at-people-suggesting-dc-is-out-of-control-apparently-hasnt-been-paying-attention-video/

Washington, D.C., is the place to be right now if you’re looking for a laid-back, relaxed atmosphere. Don’t believe us? Well, maybe you’ll believe Washington Post assignment editor Steve Kolowich:

Kolowich’s colleague, WaPo journalist Dan Zak, feels pretty safe, too:

Love the snark, Dan. Obviously people suggesting that D.C. is less than safe just don’t know the District like he does:

Why would anyone think Washington, D.C., is out of control?

Let’s see what’s been going on in D.C. when the sun goes down:

Can’t imagine why anyone would think things in D.C. are out of control.

