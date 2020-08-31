https://hannity.com/media-room/gruesome-in-gotham-nyc-shootings-pass-1000-so-far-this-year-4-months-left-in-2020/
GRUESOME in GOTHAM: NYC Shootings Pass 1,000 SO FAR THIS YEAR, 4 Months Left in 2020
New York City witnessed more than 1,000 individual shootings so far in 2020; raising serious questions over safety and security in the Big Apple with four months remaining in the year.
The post GRUESOME in GOTHAM: NYC Shootings Pass 1,000 SO FAR THIS YEAR, 4 Months Left in 2020 appeared first on Sean Hannity.