The United States of America is a huge country with a population of 330 million people and a land mass of 3.8 million square miles. Only China and India have a larger population, and only Russia and Canada have larger land masses. To provide some perspective, the United States alone has a larger population than the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain combined.

In the same way that certain news stories in Spain are relatively unimportant in the United Kingdom, the same should be true of some news stories in the United States. While there are certainly stories which are relevant on a national level, there clearly exists a scale of importance which shrinks as the scope of the focus increases. As an extreme example, the mild vandalism of a local park bench may be breaking news in a small town but has no place on the front page of the New York Times.