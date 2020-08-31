https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/31/hed-lose-their-support-trump-responds-to-sleepy-joes-speech-about-violence-notices-he-left-out-a-few-key-groups/

President Trump responded to Biden’s speech and it seems he noticed the same thing most everyone else did.

We noticed that too, Mr. President.

Not a whole lot of accountability and reality in Joe’s speech. Granted, we’re not sure Joe knows what country he’s even in most days but still …

And to Trump’s point, he’d lose the support of the maniacs destroying cities and harassing Americans and we all know he can’t do that.

Yuuuuup.

And we all know it.

