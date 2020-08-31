https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/31/hed-lose-their-support-trump-responds-to-sleepy-joes-speech-about-violence-notices-he-left-out-a-few-key-groups/

President Trump responded to Biden’s speech and it seems he noticed the same thing most everyone else did.

Just watched what Biden had to say. To me, he’s blaming the Police far more than he’s blaming the Rioters, Anarchists, Agitators, and Looters, which he could never blame or he would lose the Radical Left Bernie supports! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

We noticed that too, Mr. President.

Not a whole lot of accountability and reality in Joe’s speech. Granted, we’re not sure Joe knows what country he’s even in most days but still …

And to Trump’s point, he’d lose the support of the maniacs destroying cities and harassing Americans and we all know he can’t do that.

I’m impressed you were able to watch that at all. I’ve heard more coherent speech from my 14 month old nephew. — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) August 31, 2020

Biden is half heartedly condemning rioting and looting NOT because he wants violence to end, but rather because he saw his latest poll numbers. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) August 31, 2020

Yuuuuup.

And we all know it.

