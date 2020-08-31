https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/holy-crap-joe-bidens-big-speech-pittsburgh-today-included-7-reporters-huge-open-building/

This is absolutely stunning!

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden held a rally today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It was his first flight out of Delaware in weeks.

Only a few dozen bothered to come out to see him.

This was just stunning.

Here’s the scene in Hazelwood Green, less than an hour before @JoeBiden is expected to make a campaign stop. pic.twitter.com/lMUsjNZATj — Tom Davidson (@TribDavidson) August 31, 2020

And then, although they branded today’s event as a “campaign stop” there was NO ONE in the building!

Only about 7 reporters.

Wow.

Later today the media released this photo from the event.

Wow!

As @JoeBiden wraps up the crowd outside cheers. pic.twitter.com/cpW8bXARLq — Tom Davidson (@TribDavidson) August 31, 2020

Joe Biden’s speech in Pittsburgh today pic.twitter.com/pRienUCHe8 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 1, 2020

