This is absolutely stunning!
Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden held a rally today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
It was his first flight out of Delaware in weeks.

Only a few dozen bothered to come out to see him.
This was just stunning.

And then, although they branded today’s event as a “campaign stop” there was NO ONE in the building!

Only about 7 reporters.
Wow.

Democratic presidential nominee former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Mill 19 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, August 31, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via (Getty Images)

Later today the media released this photo from the event.

Wow!

