This is absolutely stunning!
Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden held a rally today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
It was his first flight out of Delaware in weeks.
Only a few dozen bothered to come out to see him.
This was just stunning.
Here’s the scene in Hazelwood Green, less than an hour before @JoeBiden is expected to make a campaign stop. pic.twitter.com/lMUsjNZATj
— Tom Davidson (@TribDavidson) August 31, 2020
And then, although they branded today’s event as a “campaign stop” there was NO ONE in the building!
Only about 7 reporters.
Wow.
Later today the media released this photo from the event.
Wow!
Via
As @JoeBiden wraps up the crowd outside cheers. pic.twitter.com/cpW8bXARLq
— Tom Davidson (@TribDavidson) August 31, 2020
Joe Biden’s speech in Pittsburgh today pic.twitter.com/pRienUCHe8
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 1, 2020