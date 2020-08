https://www.theepochtimes.com/how-biden-trump-diverge-in-china-approach_3482585.html

While both Joe Biden and President Trump differ on a number of policies, there’s some overlap in their approaches to China. But if we take a look at what the two have done and said in the past, the contrast is evident.

The Biden and Trump campaigns are saying they want to bring back American manufacturing from China.

According to the Trump campaign, the president wants to bring back 1 million manufacturing jobs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook